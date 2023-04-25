State releases request for proposals to source 3,740MW of renewable energy

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal
The government has released the request for proposals for the Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme with the aim of reducing pressure on the national power grid run by Eskom.
This was announced by public works minister Sihle Zikalala at a media briefing in Pretoria when he outlined major projects the government will implement over the next few years.
Zikalala said the programme will be the largest for the procurement of renewable energy in Africa. It will introduce up to 3,740MW of electricity through renewable energy, which will reduce load-shedding by three to four stages.
The department will meet those interested in participating in the programme on May 18 when details of BBBEE requirements will be unpacked, said Zikalala.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in July last year that independent power producers would play a role in helping the government address the power crisis that has stifled economic growth and cost the country thousands of jobs.
Zikalala said his department has gazetted 88 strategic infrastructure projects since the move was introduced in 2020 to create a pipeline of projects by the government and the private sector.
He told reporters R300bn worth of green hydrogen projects have been identified through Infrastructure SA, which is the country’s single point of entry established for closing the infrastructure investment gap and meeting the government’s target set in the National Development Plan.
Among these is the Boegoebaai Green Hydrogen project in the Northern Cape, which has the potential to create 35,000 jobs, and the Prieska Power Reserve Project in the same province, which will begin producing green hydrogen and ammonia in 2026.
Zikalala said the department is also prioritising addressing the country's porous borders as it is the implementing agent in the building of infrastructure at land ports of entry.
Among projects aimed at addressing this is the construction of Emanguzi police station, which will be situated closer to the SA border with Mozambique.
Another is resuming construction of the concrete fence in uMkhanyakude, which is aimed at stopping criminal syndicates that steal cars and transport them across the border.
Six points of entry have been identified for improvement:
He said the department has requested that the SANDF conduct a detailed feasibility study on the border fence, which will be built to replace the one that failed during lockdown.
Last year the Special Investigating Unit secured a court order compelling contractors who were paid millions before doing any work on the Beitbridge border fence to pay back the money for the controversial project.
State releases request for proposals to source 3,740MW of renewable energy
Department will brief those interested in participating on May 18
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
