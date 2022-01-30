National Government’s plan to green its buildings gains momentum Public works department will publish a request for proposals for its Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme in the first quarter B L Premium

The government’s programme to upgrade state-owned buildings in line with its goals to combat climate change is gaining momentum and more than 50 companies have expressed interest to participate.

This comes as the government prepares to publish the request for proposals for suitable projects to be part of the Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme (iREREP), aimed at greening government-owned buildings and facilities...