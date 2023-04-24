Eskom clings to hope of improving generation performance this year

Corporate earnings and local and US economic data is likely to set the tone this week
The eco estate’s travails are a leitmotif of doing business in SA that extends to carmakers
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay monitored closely in a country afflicted by poverty and inequality
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Twotone’s agreement with the drinks company soured just months after the contract was signed
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns the conflict could ‘engulf whole region and beyond’
Chiefs coach says anything can happen at any given time in football
There’s now six models in XLT, a 4x2 Sport and a Wildtrak for the family
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana reaffirmed the struggling power utility’s ambition to achieve 65% generation efficiency by the end of March next year.
The utility’s first target, as part of the generation recovery plan, was to achieve power output of 60% by the end of March next year. However, as the country increasingly finds itself at stage 6 load-shedding the energy availability factor for the generation fleet was hovering at around 53% for 2023.
Achieving its 65% target by next March would require a 23% improvement in output performance across the generation fleet.
The Eskom fleet energy availability factor (a measure of electricity output as a share of total installed generation capacity) continued its declining trend in 2022, with an average energy availability factor (EAF) of 58.1%, compared to the EAF of 61.7% for 2021 and 65% for 2020, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Makwana, speaking on Monday at a national indaba on energy demand side management organised by the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom), said the Eskom board saw improving the performance of the generation fleet as a central part of a broader turnaround programme. Ultimately the goal was to improve the EAF of the entire generation fleet to 70% over the next three years.
Achieving the 65% target would rely, to some extent, on recovering the roughly 2,100MW from three units at Kusile power station that have been offline since October after the collapse of the flue duct in unit one. It also aims to bring online unit 5 at Kusile which will add roughly about 800MW to the grid.
“We are working around the clock to ensure that come 30 March 2024 we achieve that 65%. This will take us into the next cycle of achieving 70% EAF by March 2025,” said Makwana.
Newly appointed head of generation Bheki Nxumalo would act as the “champion” of Eskom achieving these EAF targets and assuring that the utility moved closer to stability and eliminating load-shedding, he said.
Makwana said that the board was “quite advanced” at shortlisting candidates to fill the position left vacant by André de Ruyter’s abrupt exit in February.
The list has been narrowed down to five candidates, he said.
Interim CEO Calib Cassim, who was also speaking at the indaba in Johannesburg, said Eskom needed to focus on solutions that could be implemented in the next six months when “the system will be extremely tight as we [go through the] winter period”.
Eskom, said Cassim, has launched a national demand management initiative which could recover capacity of about 1,500MW — this would cut load-shedding by more than one full stage. However, Eskom believed the potential to free up megawatts through demand management was much greater.
Rudi Dicks, manager of projects in the presidency, who leads the Necom secretariat said at the indaba that the two key interventions in the plan was fixing Eskom plant performance and “getting more megawatts on the grid” which relied partly on electricity recovery through demand management.
Necom’s overall plan is to recover and add about 8,800MW of capacity to electricity supply during 2023 and another 8,100MW is 2024. In line with Eskom’s planning, about 1,500MW of this is to be recovered through demand response management.
Necom is also hoping to see private sector embedded generation projects add 3,700MW to the grid over the next two years and the repairs and completion of all units at Medupi and Kusile was set to add 4,400MW.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Eskom clings to hope of improving generation performance this year
Chair Mpho Makwana says the goal is to improve the energy availability factor of the generation fleet to 70% over the next three years
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana reaffirmed the struggling power utility’s ambition to achieve 65% generation efficiency by the end of March next year.
The utility’s first target, as part of the generation recovery plan, was to achieve power output of 60% by the end of March next year. However, as the country increasingly finds itself at stage 6 load-shedding the energy availability factor for the generation fleet was hovering at around 53% for 2023.
Achieving its 65% target by next March would require a 23% improvement in output performance across the generation fleet.
The Eskom fleet energy availability factor (a measure of electricity output as a share of total installed generation capacity) continued its declining trend in 2022, with an average energy availability factor (EAF) of 58.1%, compared to the EAF of 61.7% for 2021 and 65% for 2020, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Makwana, speaking on Monday at a national indaba on energy demand side management organised by the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom), said the Eskom board saw improving the performance of the generation fleet as a central part of a broader turnaround programme. Ultimately the goal was to improve the EAF of the entire generation fleet to 70% over the next three years.
Achieving the 65% target would rely, to some extent, on recovering the roughly 2,100MW from three units at Kusile power station that have been offline since October after the collapse of the flue duct in unit one. It also aims to bring online unit 5 at Kusile which will add roughly about 800MW to the grid.
“We are working around the clock to ensure that come 30 March 2024 we achieve that 65%. This will take us into the next cycle of achieving 70% EAF by March 2025,” said Makwana.
Newly appointed head of generation Bheki Nxumalo would act as the “champion” of Eskom achieving these EAF targets and assuring that the utility moved closer to stability and eliminating load-shedding, he said.
Makwana said that the board was “quite advanced” at shortlisting candidates to fill the position left vacant by André de Ruyter’s abrupt exit in February.
The list has been narrowed down to five candidates, he said.
Interim CEO Calib Cassim, who was also speaking at the indaba in Johannesburg, said Eskom needed to focus on solutions that could be implemented in the next six months when “the system will be extremely tight as we [go through the] winter period”.
Eskom, said Cassim, has launched a national demand management initiative which could recover capacity of about 1,500MW — this would cut load-shedding by more than one full stage. However, Eskom believed the potential to free up megawatts through demand management was much greater.
Rudi Dicks, manager of projects in the presidency, who leads the Necom secretariat said at the indaba that the two key interventions in the plan was fixing Eskom plant performance and “getting more megawatts on the grid” which relied partly on electricity recovery through demand management.
Necom’s overall plan is to recover and add about 8,800MW of capacity to electricity supply during 2023 and another 8,100MW is 2024. In line with Eskom’s planning, about 1,500MW of this is to be recovered through demand response management.
Necom is also hoping to see private sector embedded generation projects add 3,700MW to the grid over the next two years and the repairs and completion of all units at Medupi and Kusile was set to add 4,400MW.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Load-shedding will still be in place come December, minister says
Inside Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s six-month plan to ease power cuts
MPs worried Eskom debt relief will delay investment in renewables
How load-shedding has spread its gloom to Mauritius
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Load-shedding will still be in place come December, minister says
WATCH: A closer look at Ramokgopa’s plan to ease load-shedding
Motor industry at wits’ end with state’s lack of voomah on EVs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.