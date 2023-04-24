Beware toxic pesticides as cockroaches infest SA

Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
The very wet and humid past summer has brought about a near-pandemic outbreak of cockroaches in all communities in the country, says CropLife SA.
And that comes with a health warning.
“Unfortunately, the surge in cockroach infestation triggered large-scale unlawful use of pesticides that are not registered for indoor use, with possible disastrous effects,” the organisation warned.
“Do not buy unlabelled pesticides in small containers from social media advertisers or street vendors as those products are likely to pose a severe hazard to people when applied indoors.
“The cockroach outbreak does not warrant unlawful activities that pose a grave risk to people’s health.”
CropLife SA said it was working with the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries’ Agriculture Inputs Control Directorate to clamp down on people who unlawfully sell highly toxic substances via social media.
“The inspectorate has made serious interventions in unregistered pesticides and has had great success confiscating large quantities of unregistered and highly hazardous products.”
How to deal with infestation safely: clean frequently
Cockroach control starts with a serious effort to sanitise human habitation, said CropLife SA.
Do not leave leftover foodstuffs in your kitchen. Refuse bags must be secured in plastic wheelie bins or drums out of access of cockroaches.
Floor surfaces, potential breeding spots and hide-outs in kitchens, pantries and bathrooms must be thoroughly washed and disinfected with a diluted solution of sodium hypochlorite (domestic bleach).
Places that attract and harbour cockroaches include electrical appliances such as fridges and washing machines, cupboards under kitchen and bathroom basins, drainpipe cavities in walls, food cupboards, outdoor drains and dark enclosed areas such as garages. Cockroaches enjoy the heat and humidity underneath electrical appliances and basins, and that is where they often set up breeding colonies.
Fumigation: leave the premises
Registered baits are available in ready-to-use bait stations, which are effective and pose a low risk to people and pets. These should be placed where cockroaches are most likely to forage at night, such as inside pantries or in the corners of kitchen counter tops. Consumers must take extra care to place bait stations out of view of children and pets.
If using fumigants in the form of an aerosol canister or fumigation tablet, CropLife SA said consumers must follow safety instructions by wearing a facial cover and evacuating the premises of all inhabitants for the duration of the fumigation, as stated on the labels.
Pest control contractors must provide proof of registration under the Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act.
Consumers are also advised to check which pesticide is offered to be used by the pest control operator, and if the label does not indicate application for indoor cockroach control, refrain from using the services of such an operator.
“Take note that pure dichlorvos and aluminium phosphide may not be applied indoors due to the high hazard posed. There are registered fumigants that contain 12% or less dichlorvos that may be used, but strictly according to the safety instructions.”
Surface sprays that contain pyrethroids can be applied as a follow-up after fumigation, especially under electrical appliances, basins and in drainpipe outlets.
If doing so, “take care to use personal protective equipment such as rubber gloves, facial cover, long sleeves and pants with long leggings. Do not apply any insecticide while people and pets are indoors. They should only re-enter when treated surfaces are dry.”
