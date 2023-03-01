Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Everything that is wrong with this country can be blamed on the government, which has fostered a culture of of apathy and criminality
Committee will accept former public protector’s written statement after Busisiwe Mkhwebane accuses panel of hijacking her witness
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks to M&R CEO Henry Laas
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Infrastructure group’s planned shift of its corporate domicile comes in an election year
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
Users can select their rewards programmes and get an estimate of discounts when filling up
As SA’s forensic chemistry laboratories buckle under a growing backlog of toxicology cases, the board of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) agreed on Wednesday to allocate additional resources to speed up its work.
The laboratories conduct a wide range of tests, including for drugs, alcohol, pesticides, poisons and heavy metals. The delays, which frequently run into years, are holding up police investigations and mortuary autopsy reports and denying justice to victims of crime...
State lab in bid to tackle toxicology test backlog
The NHLS will allocate further resources to speed up work and clear delays running into years
