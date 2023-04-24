Markets

JSE lifts as investors focus on corporate earnings

At 10.04am, the rand had weakened 0.55% to R18.1731/$

24 April 2023 - 11:13 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors awaited new economic data this week for direction.

Investors will also continue to process corporate results coming out of the US, with results being mixed so far. Investors are trying to get a sense of how companies are handling high inflation, a slowing economy and fears about a recession. ..

