Interim chair Derek Hanekom stresses need for struggling airline to lease more aircraft to expand
As SAA gears up to report its first profit in several years, its new interim chair, Derek Hanekom, says the airline plans to add routes to African destinations and lease more aircraft as part of a turnaround strategy.
This week, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced the appointment of Hanekom, a former tourism minister, as the chair of an interim eight-member board. In an interview on Thursday, the ANC veteran said the plan this year was to expand routes and find a way to lease additional planes...
Hanekom’s plan for SAA to rise from the ashes
