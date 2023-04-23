Business

Hanekom’s plan for SAA to rise from the ashes

Interim chair Derek Hanekom stresses need for struggling airline to lease more aircraft to expand

BL Premium
23 April 2023 - 09:52

As SAA gears up to report its first profit in several years, its new interim chair, Derek Hanekom, says the airline plans to add routes to African destinations  and lease more aircraft as part of a turnaround strategy.  

This week, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced the appointment of Hanekom, a former tourism minister, as the chair of an interim eight-member board.  In an interview on Thursday, the ANC veteran said the plan  this year was to expand  routes and find a way  to lease additional planes...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.