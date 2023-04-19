Khoisan occupation in Grabouw no longer our problem, says forestry department

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment has officially bowed out of managing a Khoisan settlement named Knoflokskraal in Grabouw, Western Cape.
The department had managed activity at Knoflokskraal since late 2020. GroundUp first reported on the occupation of the 1,800ha piece of land in June 2022. The original occupiers, who moved onto the land in 2020, planned to establish a self-sustaining Khoisan community.
Since then, the occupation has grown and houses about 4,000 people. The land is owned by the department of public works. In September, the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment said it planned to hand management of the land back to public works because it had failed to come to an agreement with the residents.
In October 2022, the then public works minister, Patricia de Lille, told MPs the department had spent R3m on Knoflokskraal, including legal fees and sheriff’s costs in a bid to evict the occupiers.
During the previous parliamentary briefing in March 2023, the Theewaterskloof Municipality told MPs it did not have money to provide basic services such as water and toilets to residents of Knoflokskraal.
On Tuesday, the MPs in the parliament’s portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries & the environment adopted a report recommending that Knoflokskraal be managed by the departments of public works & infrastructure, and department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs. The report also recommended the establishment of a community policing forum and resolution of problems with leadership at the occupation.
According to the department’s report, the land has become “unsalvageable” for future forestry purposes and there has been “irreversible damage to the plantations”.
In its report, the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment made several recommendations, one being that the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs oversee the implementation of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act at Knoflokskraal. This would ensure that the community could set up a recognised council and become members of the National House of Traditional Leaders.
Another recommendation was for the SA Police Service (SAPS) to set up a Community Policing Forum “that will be inclusive of the affected communities to mitigate against conflicts between the police and the community”.
DA MP David Bryant recommended that a comprehensive report be requested from the SA Human Rights Commission, saying that its reply in March to parliament on the occupation was “woefully inadequate”. This recommendation was adopted by other MPs.
The department concluded in its report that it had “no further oversight role” over Knoflokskraal.
Khoisan occupation in Grabouw no longer our problem, says forestry department
MPs recommend settlement be managed by departments of public works and co-operative governance & traditional affairs
