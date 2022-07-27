×

National

Amazon development impasse as court battles rage

BL Premium
27 July 2022 - 20:02 Katharine Child

The protracted legal battle over the R4.6bn Amazon office development led to a new court case on Wednesday regarding the authenticity of two groups both claiming to represent an indigenous Khoisan grouping with spiritual claims to the land.

As the Cape Town development by US tech giant Amazon hangs in the balance after construction was stopped in March, the sheer value of what is at stake, including a R55m indigenous heritage centre, has highlighted tensions within Khoisan communities over heritage issues...

