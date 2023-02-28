Expectations of fuel demand recovery underpins gains
A state of exception in 2022 suspended basic human rights and more than 63,000 people were arrested
The political analyst says the country will suffer ‘more pain’ from corruption in the next 15 months
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Outsurance owns an 89.9% stake in Australia’s Youi, which generated just over 20% of the group’s operating profit in 2022
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Russian troops step up assault in bid to encircle Bakhmut
The Proteas’ clinical defeat of England may turn out to be the tipping point for audiences in SA
Gas shows good promise for powering future electric cars
History is not Hollywood, a wise teacher once told us. He was trying to explain that the Great Trek, which he was teaching at the time, was not a Saturday afternoon matinee about glamorous figures on covered wagons traversing spectacular landscapes.
Old reactionary that he was (and an admirer of John Wayne), he never let a good story go critically unexamined. He had little time for Bismarck’s bullying and scheming, yet taught the old German intriguer with sympathy in spellbinding lessons on the unification of Germany...
BIG READ: Blood River not just about Boers and Zulus
Not all was as cut and dried as school textbooks would have had us believe
