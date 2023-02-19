As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
Working in a start-up means that things always take a lot longer when you are doing them for the first time
The South African Post Office’s (Sapo) plan to cut up to 6,000 jobs shocked many this week, but the writing has been on the wall for the better part of a year.
Planned retrenchments were expected by management, labour and the government, and come after years of financial strife, failure to modernise the business and mismanagement by previous leadership. Aside from cutting jobs, the Post Office has repeatedly failed to timeously pay employee medical aid contributions...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Job cuts ‘the only way’ out for struggling Sapo
The South African Post Office’s (Sapo) plan to cut up to 6,000 jobs shocked many this week, but the writing has been on the wall for the better part of a year.
Planned retrenchments were expected by management, labour and the government, and come after years of financial strife, failure to modernise the business and mismanagement by previous leadership. Aside from cutting jobs, the Post Office has repeatedly failed to timeously pay employee medical aid contributions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.