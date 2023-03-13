Court interdicts essential service workers taking part in Nehawu strike

Europe’s bank shares suffered their biggest fall in over a year as global efforts to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB failed to ease fears.
Nehawu's national spokesperson said the union was waiting for its legal department to give it advice on the judgment, after which it would make a pronouncement on the way forward.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says its attorneys are studying the Labour Appeal Court (LAC) judgment interdicting essential service workers from continuing with the destructive industrial action that has resulted in the death of at least four patients.
In a ruling on Monday, which Business Day has seen, Basheer Waglay, judge president of the LAC, and his colleagues Kate Savage and Nyameko Gqamana, ordered the industrial action by Nehawu, its members and employees “who are employed in essential service”, interdicted with immediate effect.
“Nehawu and all such essential service employees are restrained and prevented from continuing with or participating in any such strike, picket or any other form of industrial action.”
This means Nehawu members at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), which is responsible for disbursing social grants to millions across the country, those employed at the Special Investigating Unit, and at the SA National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) , among others, are prevented from continuing with work stoppages and should return to their posts.
Nehawu, one of the largest affiliates of labour federation Cosatu — a key ally of the governing ANC — was also ordered to inform its members and officials and all those to whom it had given notice of the strike in every province “including but not limited to every hospital and clinic in SA at which it has members within the essential services, of the order of this court, through publication on social media, by email and by all other appropriate means available to it”, by no later than 1pm on Monday March 13.
The LAC said the order remained in force until the final determination of the appeal against the order of labour court judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje.
Nehawu national spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi told Business Day: “We are waiting for our legal department to give us legal advice on the judgment, after which we will make a pronouncement on the way forward.”
The Nehawu strike which saw healthcare workers including doctors intimidate, assaulted and prevented from reporting for duty, attracted condemnation from all quarters, including from within the labour movement.
Nehawu’s sister union, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), condemned the “the bullying and thuggery conduct of members of Nehawu who are on strike”.
Several hospitals, including one of Africa’s largest, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, and clinics were blocked and rendered inaccessible by those reporting for duty or those wanting to go home after their shifts.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said a preliminary report indicated the deaths of at least four people could be linked to the industrial action. On Sunday, Nehawu said it would intensify the strike.
The industrial action relates to a wage deadlock by parties at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) for the 2022/2023 financial year. The impasse led to government unilaterally implementing a 3% pay hike for the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants, angering unions who had been demanding a 10% raise.
The disgruntled unions, including the Police Prisons and Civil Rights Union (Popcru), Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa), SA Policing Union (Sapu), Public Servants Association (PSA), among others, were issued with certificates of non-resolution by the bargaining council, allowing them to go on strike. Three teachers’ unions including Sadtu, SA Teachers Union, and National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, accepted the 3% pay hike.
In his medium-term budget policy statement in October, finance minister Enoch Godongwana — a former trade unionist — hailed the 3% offer the government unilaterally implemented, saying it was in the best interest of the fiscus and public service workers, and that implementing it will not undermine the collective bargaining process.
But the industrial action is viewed as the biggest test to his determination to rein in the public sector wage bill, which eats up more than one-third of government spending.
The unions argue their demand for a 10% wage increase is necessitated by the rising cost of living which has seen food, electricity, transport and fuel shooting through the roof.
The disgruntled unions have refused to take part in wage talks for the 2023/2024 financial year until the wage dispute was resolved, despite the PSCBC calling on parties to go back to the bargaining council for an amicable solution.
TIMELINE
July 2022: Public service unions reach a deadlock at the PSCBC after the employer refuses to accede to their demands for above-inflation wage increases
October 26, 2022: Government unilaterally implements a 3% wage offer for public servants, as per numbers in the medium-term budget policy statement tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in parliament
October 31, 2022: Four public service unions, including Nehawu, are issued with strike certificates after marathon talks at the PSCBC fail to broker a wage agreement for the 2022/2023 financial year
February 23, 2023: Nehawu serves the DPSA with a strike notice starting on March 6
March 4, 2023: DPSA successfully approaches the labour court for an order interdicting the strike from going ahead. Judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje undertakes to file reasons for his ruling at a later date
March 5, 2023: Nehawu files an appeal which suspends the interdict and notes the strike will go ahead as planned
March 6, 2023: Nehawu members across SA down tools and embark on indefinite strike action in support of their demands for higher wages. The strike almost immediately cripples the healthcare sector as nurses and doctors are assaulted, intimidated and prevented from reporting for duty. The DPSA successfully approaches the labour court for an order granting it leave to execute the court interdict granted by Tlhotlhalemaje.
But later that day Nehawu launches an appeal against the ruling at the LAC, stressing the work stoppage would continue. As the industrial action continues throughout the week it becomes more violent, drawing condemnation from other unions and government, with the PSCBC saying the situation was untenable, and called on parties to return to the negotiating table.
March 8, 2023: The Gauteng health department obtains a court interdict at the labour court in Johannesburg compelling Nehawu to stop its members from obstructing patient health services in the province. The SA National Defence Force deploys military healthcare practitioners from the SA Military Health Services following a request for assistance by the health department due to the strike action
March 9, 2023: Health minister Joe Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conduct site visits to health facilities affected by the industrial action, beginning with Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital
March 10, 2023: The LAC hears Nehawu’s application for leave to appeal the labour court ruling allowing Dpsa to execute the court interdicted granted by Tlhotlhalemaje.
March 13, 2023: The LAC interdicts essential service workers from taking part in the strike action.
