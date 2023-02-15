National

Power cuts threaten delivery of welfare grants

15 February 2023 - 17:08 Tamar Kahn

SA’s electricity crisis could cut the government’s capacity to administer welfare grants by as much as 20%, a senior official warned on Tuesday.

Load-shedding has added to the pressure on the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), which in 2020 was given the responsibility of administering the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant without a commensurate budget increase. It was already providing welfare grants to 18-million beneficiaries, ranging from pensioners to parents from impoverished households...

