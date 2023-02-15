Power cuts threaten delivery of welfare grants

Primary dealers placed R16.8bn worth of orders at the weekly auction — more than four times the R3.9bn of securities on offer, the Reserve Bank says
The government’s plans are also not compliant with the binding constitutional criteria set by the Constitutional Court for our anti-corruption entity
Electricity crisis could cut state’s capacity to administer grants by as much as 20%
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The former Absa CEO will join Nedbank in May, after having been with Alexforbes for just over a year
Business Day TV speaks to Hilary Joffe, Business Day’s editor-at-large
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Sturgeon steered her SNP to unrivalled dominance in Scotland and built on her popular support with her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
Bookmaker Lance Michael turns punter as he hopes his Elembee takes the race
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
SA’s electricity crisis could cut the government’s capacity to administer welfare grants by as much as 20%, a senior official warned on Tuesday.
Load-shedding has added to the pressure on the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), which in 2020 was given the responsibility of administering the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant without a commensurate budget increase. It was already providing welfare grants to 18-million beneficiaries, ranging from pensioners to parents from impoverished households...
