SA Post Office in provisional liquidation owing R4.4bn to creditors

It received a R2.4bn bailout from the National Treasury in the budget announced in February

12 April 2023 - 05:00 Katharine Child

The SA Post Office was placed under provisional liquidation on February 9 following a successful court application by a creditor owed money for rent.

Two provisional liquidators were appointed by the high court in Pretoria on March 23 and last week they received the certificate of appointment, which Business Day has seen...

