Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Cabinet has had the Accountability Now drafts since 2021, but has not yet reacted to the substance of the suggestions
Judge Colleen Collis of the Pretoria High Court said she was mindful of the June 30 deadline for the ZEP when she reserved judgment on Friday
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Switzerland's two parliamentary chambers voted to reject the government's plan, but that was just symbolic
Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Energy Writer at Business Day
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Inflation will likely be one of the deciding issues for voters in the October elections
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
Holders of Zimbabwean exemption permits should be allowed to apply for permanent residence in SA as required by the Immigration Act, the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association (Zepha) says...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Allow Zimbabwe exemption permit holders to apply for permanent residence, says rights group
Judge Colleen Collis of the Pretoria high court said she was mindful of the June 30 deadline for the ZEP when she reserved judgment on Friday
Holders of Zimbabwean exemption permits should be allowed to apply for permanent residence in SA as required by the Immigration Act, the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association (Zepha) says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.