Allow Zimbabwe exemption permit holders to apply for permanent residence, says rights group

Judge Colleen Collis of the Pretoria high court said she was mindful of the June 30 deadline for the ZEP when she reserved judgment on Friday

14 April 2023 - 18:53 Ciaran Ryan

 

Holders of Zimbabwean exemption permits should be allowed to apply for permanent residence in SA as required by the Immigration Act, the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association (Zepha) says...

