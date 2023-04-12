Investors mull over mixed signals, which indicate mild price increases but still-strong underlying inflation
Methane, the key component of fossil gas, has a far greater global warming potential than CO² and its emission is frequently under-estimated
South Africans are losing patience with the ANC-led government
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
The bank says consumers typically extend their home loans to fund 80% of the cost of installing solar power but it warns this is not fiscally prudent
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
Cohen breached his duty as attorney to act in his client’s best interests, claims former US president
His side depends on full house from the two last matches and favourable results elsewhere to qualify for top eight
Only 999 of this first-of-a-kind electric Mini are being built, with none coming to SA
The government’s decision that there would no longer be blanket exemptions for previous holders of Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP) was a policy decision, not a legal one, says the state’s counsel, Ismail Jamie.
It was “an overtly political, policy-laden decision” and a court could intervene only in limited circumstances, he argued on Wednesday...
Motsoaledi’s decision on Zimbabwe exemption permits ‘was not irrational’
Minister’s counsel says the decision to stop the blanket exemptions for holders of the permits was a policy decision, not a legal one
