National

Police can ask foreigners about documentation, says Motsoaledi

Four refugee centres have been reopened after a two-year closure due to Covid-19, the minister says

22 September 2022 - 12:25 Unathi Nkanjeni
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Foreigners in SA could be asked to prove their immigration status to police. 

Earlier this week, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi gave the SA Police Service (SAPS) the green light to spot check foreigners to ascertain whether they were legally in the country.

He was briefing the home affairs portfolio committee on the backlog in permit appeals for asylum seekers and refugees.

He said the checks would be lawful.

“Police have the right to stop and ask about documentation. It doesn’t have to be production or physical documentation like during apartheid days, meaning you are not forced to carry documents in your pockets everywhere you go.”

Documents will be checked against the national population register.

“It’s something that can be done on the spot and it will be a pity if somebody has to be arrested because we have to do a manual check.”

The minister said four refugee centres had been reopened after a two-year closure due to Covid-19. They are in Durban, Pretoria, Gqeberha and Musina. The Cape Town refugee office will be reopened by the end of September.

Previously, Motsoaledi said Zimbabweans did not bother to apply for visas after the department extended the Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP) deadline until June 30 2023.

Of 178,000 holders, only 4,000 had applied for visas to legalise their stay in SA.

Motsoaledi said: “I wouldn’t say they’re showing us the middle finger. I’d say they have been convinced by these court cases that they shouldn’t bother [applying] because they believe this matter is going to be thrown out by the courts.”

TimesLIVE

DAVID LEWIS: A humane approach to migrants: get real, let them in!

Recognise that SA has been at the centre of a regional labour market since time immemorial
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Right message, wrong recipient

Limpopo's health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, misdirected her rant about Zimbabweans seeking medical treatment in SA
Opinion
3 weeks ago
