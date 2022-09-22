Police can ask foreigners about documentation, says Motsoaledi

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
Subjecting the prejudiced to opprobrium can be used as well as abused
Richard Calland, Thokozile Masipa and Sandile Ngcobo have been appointed to determine if there is prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala case
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Darryl Mayers will step down, while Andrew Wooler will remain as the sole CEO
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
Crude oil demand in China is rebounding, having been dampened by strict Covid-19 restrictions
His model has correctly predicted the winners of the past two World Cups
The car will understand you when you’re not at your best, and step in when you need support
Foreigners in SA could be asked to prove their immigration status to police.
Earlier this week, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi gave the SA Police Service (SAPS) the green light to spot check foreigners to ascertain whether they were legally in the country.
He was briefing the home affairs portfolio committee on the backlog in permit appeals for asylum seekers and refugees.
He said the checks would be lawful.
“Police have the right to stop and ask about documentation. It doesn’t have to be production or physical documentation like during apartheid days, meaning you are not forced to carry documents in your pockets everywhere you go.”
Documents will be checked against the national population register.
“It’s something that can be done on the spot and it will be a pity if somebody has to be arrested because we have to do a manual check.”
The minister said four refugee centres had been reopened after a two-year closure due to Covid-19. They are in Durban, Pretoria, Gqeberha and Musina. The Cape Town refugee office will be reopened by the end of September.
Previously, Motsoaledi said Zimbabweans did not bother to apply for visas after the department extended the Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP) deadline until June 30 2023.
Of 178,000 holders, only 4,000 had applied for visas to legalise their stay in SA.
Motsoaledi said: “I wouldn’t say they’re showing us the middle finger. I’d say they have been convinced by these court cases that they shouldn’t bother [applying] because they believe this matter is going to be thrown out by the courts.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Police can ask foreigners about documentation, says Motsoaledi
Four refugee centres have been reopened after a two-year closure due to Covid-19, the minister says
Foreigners in SA could be asked to prove their immigration status to police.
Earlier this week, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi gave the SA Police Service (SAPS) the green light to spot check foreigners to ascertain whether they were legally in the country.
He was briefing the home affairs portfolio committee on the backlog in permit appeals for asylum seekers and refugees.
He said the checks would be lawful.
“Police have the right to stop and ask about documentation. It doesn’t have to be production or physical documentation like during apartheid days, meaning you are not forced to carry documents in your pockets everywhere you go.”
Documents will be checked against the national population register.
“It’s something that can be done on the spot and it will be a pity if somebody has to be arrested because we have to do a manual check.”
The minister said four refugee centres had been reopened after a two-year closure due to Covid-19. They are in Durban, Pretoria, Gqeberha and Musina. The Cape Town refugee office will be reopened by the end of September.
Previously, Motsoaledi said Zimbabweans did not bother to apply for visas after the department extended the Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP) deadline until June 30 2023.
Of 178,000 holders, only 4,000 had applied for visas to legalise their stay in SA.
Motsoaledi said: “I wouldn’t say they’re showing us the middle finger. I’d say they have been convinced by these court cases that they shouldn’t bother [applying] because they believe this matter is going to be thrown out by the courts.”
TimesLIVE
DAVID LEWIS: A humane approach to migrants: get real, let them in!
EDITORIAL: Right message, wrong recipient
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gungubele warns that lawlessness is a ticking time bomb
Operation Dudula warns legal and illegal immigrants are now in its crosshairs
SA should tighten its borders to fend off xenophobia, UN says
Crime is the problem, not immigrants, says Cyril Ramaphosa
‘Criminal’ Operation Dudula could lead to repeat of unrest, DA warns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.