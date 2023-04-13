National

SA Post Office has paid debt that led to provisional liquidation

This means it can approach the court to remove it from provisional liquidation

13 April 2023 - 20:06 Katharine Child

The SA Post Office says it has paid the debt of the creditor who had it placed into provisional liquidation in February.

This means it can approach the court before or on  June 1, its next court date, to remove it from provisional liquidation...

