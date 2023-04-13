National

WATCH: SA Post Office under provisional liquidation

Business Day TV speaks to former Sapo CEO Mark Barnes

13 April 2023 - 16:12 Business Day TV
An SA Post Office branch in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The South African Post Office (Sapo) has been placed under provisional liquidation as the embattled state-owned entity owes creditors over R4.4bn.

Business Day TV spoke to former Sapo CEO Mark Barnes for his take on the deterioration of the entity.

