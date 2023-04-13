Business Day TV spoke to Giulietta Talevi, Money and Investing Editor for Financial Mail
WATCH: SA Post Office under provisional liquidation
Business Day TV speaks to former Sapo CEO Mark Barnes
The South African Post Office (Sapo) has been placed under provisional liquidation as the embattled state-owned entity owes creditors over R4.4bn.
Business Day TV spoke to former Sapo CEO Mark Barnes for his take on the deterioration of the entity.
