BREAKING NEWS: State of disaster on electricity to be withdrawn

Outa’s Samantha van Nispen says the decision has been confirmed by Outa’s advocate in its case against the state’s ruling

05 April 2023 - 10:44 Denene Erasmus

The national state of disaster on the electricity crisis is to be withdrawn.

Lobby group, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which challenged the national state of disaster through court action, confirmed to Business Day that its legal team was informed on Wednesday morning that the government had decided to withdraw the state of disaster and revoke the regulations. ..

