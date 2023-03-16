Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Tshwane’s muppet mayor mauled

Murunwa Makwarela’s ‘court order’ is a new low for South Africa’s incompetent and arrogant political class

16 March 2023 - 05:00

If you’re looking for an indication of how low our political bar has sunk, there’s no more embarrassing a case than that of Murunwa Makwarela, the erstwhile mayor of Tshwane, who served in that role for all of 10 days.

Makwarela, who comes from the party of ANC rejects that formed COPE, was first ousted from his position because it turned out (after his inauguration) he was an unrehabilitated insolvent. The constitution forbids someone from holding office in that case...

