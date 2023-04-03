MBULLE-NZIEGE LEONARD: Investors eye francophone Central and West Africa

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
The end of the multifaceted disruptions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has been followed by the emergence of an increasingly multipolar global world order. This has been exemplified by what some have described as the “New Scramble for Africa”, as several foreign powers have either renewed efforts to establish a footprint on the continent or have made new attempts.
The UK has not been left out of this novel interest in Africa, which is unsurprising due to its historical status as the foremost proponent of colonialism on the continent. Throughout the postindependence and post-Cold War eras the UK has been deeply engaged diplomatically, militarily and politically in African affairs. However, British interest in Africa has historically been limited largely to anglophone countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, SA and Zimbabwe.
Yet, recent steps have been taken by the UK to foster similar ties elsewhere on the continent, particularly regarding economic co-operation with francophone West and Central African countries. During the January 31 to February 10 time frame several UK trade and investment delegations undertook visits to Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Togo.
British investors have expressed interest in pursuing opportunities in domains such as agriculture, construction, energy, health, infrastructure development, logistics and mining. In October last year British authorities organised the UK-Francophone Africa Forum, which followed the UK-Africa Investment Summit held in January 2020.
Several factors have contributed to the UK’s newfound attentiveness towards this cohort of African nations. It already has a well-established commercial presence in these countries through conglomerates such as BP, Diageo and Standard Chartered, which have long-standing operations on the continent. Recently corporations such as private equity firm Actis and energy giants Aggreko and Globeleq have consolidated their activities in the region.
Unchallenged position
More businesses are likely to join the fray as the UK’s post-Brexit foreign economic diplomacy has prioritised asserting commercial independence outside the traditional ambit of the EU. This has entailed signing bilateral economic partnership agreements (EPAs) and paying more attention to Africa. In 2018 a trade commissioner for Africa was appointed, while new initiatives were created such as the Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which aims to reduce tariffs on 99% of African goods entering the UK.
Another key objective of this post-Brexit commercial orientation is diversifying business partnerships beyond English-speaking countries. France held a largely unchallenged position as the leading foreign commercial partner in francophone West and Central Africa for almost 150 years. However, over the last 10 to 20 years this dynamic has changed, as many players have gradually established a consolidated business presence in these markets.
China has now surpassed France as the leading investor and creditor in countries such as Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal and Togo. Albeit on a smaller scale, Turkey has also asserted itself as an economic partner of choice among this group of countries, while the Gulf duo of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Russia, have taken committed steps towards becoming more commercially involved in the region. African economic powerhouses including Morocco, Nigeria and SA have also done well to seize opportunities in francophone West and Central Africa.
Growing anti-French sentiment in the region has admittedly contributed to the aforementioned situation. The UK’s lack of historical baggage regarding these countries has allowed British authorities to pursue another key aspect of their post-Brexit commercial orientation.
UK push
Pragmatic diplomatic and foreign policy engagement by francophone West and Central African governments has also contributed to this scenario. Leaders of these countries are no longer beholden to solely pursue bilateral commercial relations with France, as manifested by the signature of an EPA with Cameroon in March 2021. The June 2022 admission of Gabon and Togo as members of the Commonwealth of Nations is reflective of the desire to diversify international partners.
A positive near-term economic outlook for francophone West and Central African countries has been a determinant for the UK investment push. This is exemplified by projected economic growth figures for 2023 provided by the African Development Bank, notably Senegal (10.2%), Niger (7.6%), Ivory Coast (7.2%) Benin (6.3%) and Guinea (5.4%). This growth trajectory has been underpinned by the formulation of economic development agendas, mostly launched in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, which all cite promoting structural economic transformation as a key medium-term development objective for these countries.
To attain this goal integrated development projects in the domains of energy, airport, maritime, railway and infrastructure have been launched across the region to stimulate agro-industrial, manufacturing and tertiary sector activities. Such ventures include the Adetikopé Industrial Platform (Togo), Akoupe-Zeudji PK24 Industrial Zone (Ivory Coast), Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ), Glo-Gjibe Industrial Zone (Benin), Kribi Deep Sea Port and Industrial Complex (Cameroon) as well as Ndayane Deep Water Port (Senegal). Though these are state-initiated projects, they are being executed through public-private partnerships, an indication that governments are willing to associate with the business community in these endeavours.
Institutional support has also been important, as UK Export Finance, with the investment promotion agencies of Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Senegal and other relevant ministries and business confederations, have been at the forefront of stimulating trade and investment between the UK and the various countries.
Strengthening bilateral ties will enable the UK to deepen its access to the Economic Community of Central African States and Economic Community of West African States markets, which respectively have populations of 158.3-million and 350-million.
This market penetration could be further bolstered by opportunities associated with the enactment of the landmark African Continental Free Trade Agreement.
• Leonard, a political economist and risk analyst who has worked for London-based Africa Risk Consulting and done contract work for Cape Town-based Signal Risk, is a Cameroonian doctoral candidate in the department of political studies at the University of Cape Town.
MBULLE-NZIEGE LEONARD: Investors eye francophone Central and West Africa
Several foreign powers have either renewed efforts to establish a footprint on the continent or have made new attempts
