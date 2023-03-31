National

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink names his mayoral committee

‘We must stay focused and put the interests of Tshwane residents ahead of everything else,’ Brink said

31 March 2023 - 12:52 Luyolo Mkentane

Newly elected Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink has announced his 10-member mayoral committee, which he described as fit-for-purpose, and said his administration would come up with a financial recovery plan to address the metro’s cashflow challenges.

The mayoral committee comprises councillors from the DA-led coalition and includes familiar faces such as former council speaker Katlego Mathebe (DA) who is now member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for roads and transport, while Peter Sutton (DA) returns to his former portfolio as finance MMC...

