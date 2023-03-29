National

Tshwane’s DA mayor vows to ‘restore city's broken financial controls’

Cilliers Brink was elected with 109 votes, beating COPE councillor Ofentse Moalusi, who got 102 votes

29 March 2023 - 13:57 Luyolo Mkentane

Newly elected Tshwane executive mayor and DA councillor Cilliers Brink says his administration will focus on restoring the metro’s broken financial controls, which resulted in it racking up more than R10bn in irregular expenditure.

“We have to get control of Tshwane’s finances, and bring our spending in line with what the city can realistically hope to collect. This is as important a task as responding to the concerns of the auditor-general, and restoring the financial controls that have systematically been broken down or have never existed,” Brink said after his election on Tuesday...

