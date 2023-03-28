National

Cilliers Brink elected as new mayor of Tshwane

DA’s Brink wins in third attempt at election of a mayor

28 March 2023 - 18:41
The DA's Cilliers Brink is Tshwane's mayor. Picture: SUPPLIED
The DA’s Cilliers Brink is the newly elected executive mayor of Tshwane.

Brink rose to victory on the third attempt at the election of a mayor through the support of the multiparty coalition that includes the DA, ActionSA, the ACDP and the IFP.

The two previous attempts were marred by caucus breaks, delays, termination of membership of various councillors, confusion over the filling of their vacancies and contention over voting methods, among other issues.

The capital city mayor garnered 109 votes, while COPE’s Ofentse Moalusi received 102 votes in the 213-seat council. Two councillors did not vote.

Brink, a University of Pretoria law graduate, is no stranger to the municipality, having served as a councillor in 2011 and as group corporate and shared services MMC from 2016 to 2019.

Since then, Brink moved to parliament and represented the official opposition party as national spokesperson and as co-operative governance & traditional affairs portfolio committee member.

The vote was declared free and fair. 

ANC support falls below 50% before crucial 2024 vote, poll shows

But the Social Research Foundation’s survey has a national margin of error of 4%
National
6 hours ago

DA is not entitled to cadre deployment records, ANC says

ANC heads to court to overturn a high court ruling which requires it to hand over its cadre deployment records to the DA.
Politics
6 hours ago

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya resigns as party readies for federal congress

Ngwenya to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa
Politics
2 days ago
