Cilliers Brink elected as new mayor of Tshwane

The DA’s Cilliers Brink is the newly elected executive mayor of Tshwane.

Brink rose to victory on the third attempt at the election of a mayor through the support of the multiparty coalition that includes the DA, ActionSA, the ACDP and the IFP.

The two previous attempts were marred by caucus breaks, delays, termination of membership of various councillors, confusion over the filling of their vacancies and contention over voting methods, among other issues.

The capital city mayor garnered 109 votes, while COPE’s Ofentse Moalusi received 102 votes in the 213-seat council. Two councillors did not vote.

Brink, a University of Pretoria law graduate, is no stranger to the municipality, having served as a councillor in 2011 and as group corporate and shared services MMC from 2016 to 2019.

Since then, Brink moved to parliament and represented the official opposition party as national spokesperson and as co-operative governance & traditional affairs portfolio committee member.

The vote was declared free and fair.

