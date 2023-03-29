Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
The lack of convictions for vandalism and theft of public infrastructure creates the impression thse are regarded as petty crimes
Veil of secrecy soon to be lifted if asset manager’s board has its way
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
2022 Alexforbes survey shows that 19 of SA's 20 largest fund managers are Level 1 BEE contributors
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Competition Commission under fire from academics such as Johan Kirsten and agricultural expert Wandile Sihlobo for lack of analysis
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice
Captain says players need to work at getting into the national team
With 745kW V12 hybrid power the supercar is the most potent Lambo ever made
The Competition Commission has sparked an outcry with its statement on Tuesday that maize meal price hikes in 2021 and 2022 were “opportunistic”.
This suggested retailers were taking advantage of soaring global food prices and inflating profit margins. The commission, which acts as a competition prosecuting authority, investigates collusion and monitors food prices...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Competition watchdog sparks outcry over food price hikes criticism
Competition Commission under fire from academics such as Johan Kirsten and agricultural expert Wandile Sihlobo for lack of analysis
The Competition Commission has sparked an outcry with its statement on Tuesday that maize meal price hikes in 2021 and 2022 were “opportunistic”.
This suggested retailers were taking advantage of soaring global food prices and inflating profit margins. The commission, which acts as a competition prosecuting authority, investigates collusion and monitors food prices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.