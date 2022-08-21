×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Joburg mayor to announce solution to schools rates controversy

21 August 2022 - 18:06 Gill Gifford

A solution to the reclassification of private schools as businesses — landing them with rates bills 10 times higher than normal — has been found, says Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

On Sunday Phalatse announced she would hold a briefing on Monday morning to lay out “active steps to correct national Cogta [co-operative governance and traditional affairs department] rates and tariffs for affected educational institutions”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.