Joburg mayor to announce solution to schools rates controversy

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Both government stimulus and pricing power amid disrupted supply chains have run their course
City has come up with the answer, says mayor Mpho Phalatse
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
Africa’s biggest lender says it is guarding against new entrants emulating Capitec’s retail banking rise
Importers unhappy with slow decision-making in custom duty adjustment cases
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Water levels in some rivers and lakes fall to lowest levels in almost a century
Matsatsantsa spurned two excellent opportunities to snatch a smash-and-grab at the end in a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium
The battery-electric concept keeps the muscle-bound looks and uses an 800V propulsion system
A solution to the reclassification of private schools as businesses — landing them with rates bills 10 times higher than normal — has been found, says Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse
On Sunday Phalatse announced she would hold a briefing on Monday morning to lay out “active steps to correct national Cogta [co-operative governance and traditional affairs department] rates and tariffs for affected educational institutions”...
