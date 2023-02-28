National

US’s warning on load-shedding is odd, Naledi Pandor says

‘I don’t recall such alerts when California had similar blackouts and outages,’ the international relations minister said

28 February 2023 - 13:27 Amanda Khoza
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. File picture: Freddy Mavunda.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. File picture: Freddy Mavunda.

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has described the latest security alert issued by the US embassy on load-shedding as “odd”.

“I found it rather surprising and odd. I don’t recall such alerts when California had similar blackouts and outages. I found it a rather odd warning, but there have been many of these surprise warnings and none of what is warned about has come to fruition,” said Pandor.

She was speaking on the sidelines of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. She was responding to reports the US embassy issued a security alert “over the ongoing energy crisis, load-shedding and controlled energy outages”.

In a statement released on the embassy’s website, the US said: “The government of SA has declared a ‘state of disaster’ in response to ongoing power shortages. The country’s energy crisis includes sustained load-shedding (controlled rolling blackouts) at varying intervals and is expected to extend beyond 2023. Load-shedding results in localised power outages of up to six hours or more per day throughout the country.”

The embassy said: “These planned electricity outages negatively affect private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights and hotels. Rolling blackouts can also impact water availability and safety, internet connectivity, cellphone network coverage, fuel pumps (and therefore fuel availability), residential security features  and the food supply.

“Additionally, power outages have the potential to increase crime; for example, traffic jams when lights are out provide opportunities for smash-and-grab crime, and residences can be targeted when lights are out and security systems are not functioning.”

The embassy added: “Further, ongoing conditions have led to an increase in protests and demonstrations, and in some cases civil unrest, throughout the country.”

It reminded its citizens travelling to, or living in SA, to exercise “increased caution due to crime and civil unrest” and to prepare in advance for power outages.

TimesLIVE

Angry reactions to president saying he does not have legal duty to end load-shedding

Does Ramaphosa think government is for vibes? Mmusi Maimane asks
National
7 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa insists statement on electricity has been misrepresented

The presidency says statements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an affidavit submitted in a case brought by the UDM and others relating to the ...
National
4 hours ago

Renewables coming online, but are not a load-shedding panacea, says Mantashe

Minister challenges De Ruyter to name and shame politician he mentioned in TV interview.
Business
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
What De Ruyter knows about crime and corruption ...
National
2.
ANC ministers live in luxury as country goes under
National
3.
I am the minister André de Ruyter spoke to, ...
National
4.
Public service unions gear up for indefinite wage ...
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa insists statement on electricity ...
National

Related Articles

What De Ruyter knows about crime and corruption at Eskom

National

Cables planned for nearly 50 hospitals to bypass load-shedding

National / Health

ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom ground zero as lines are drawn for an epic ANC showdown

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.