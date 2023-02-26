Renewables coming online, but are not a load-shedding panacea, says Mantashe

National Treasury has appointed an international consortium to advise on the future of the state-owned power utility — and it’s looking very much like privatisation.
There will be no economic wins until the government replaces politicking with planning, writes Sam Mkokeli
Gary Townsend is the director of outdoor pursuits at Treverton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands
Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe told parliament on Friday that while his department was working to get 91 independent power producer (IPP) projects going, renewables would take too long to resolve Eskom’s load-shedding crisis.
Mantashe was updating a portfolio committee on the government’s IPP projects after a week of intense load-shedding...
Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe told parliament on Friday that while his department was working to get 91 independent power producer (IPP) projects going, renewables would take too long to resolve Eskom's load-shedding crisis.
Mantashe was updating a portfolio committee on the government's IPP projects after a week of intense load-shedding...
