National

Load-shedding hits 7,000MW

SA is officially at stage 6, which means about 6000MW needs to be removed from the grid

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 08:50 Denene Erasmus

A power demand and supply update posted on Twitter by Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Tuesday evening indicated that load-shedding was being implemented at just more than 7,000MW.

Officially, SA is at stage 6 load-shedding, but according to Eskom’s own guidelines, stage 6 makes provision for only about 6,000MW of load-shedding...

