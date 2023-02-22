News & Fox

PODCAST: Absolute ‘zero chance’ of ending load-shedding anytime soon

22 February 2023 - 07:00

There is “almost zero chance” Eskom or another intervening authority, can end load-shedding in SA any time in the next two years, one of SA’s leading energy experts, UCT's Prof Anton Eberhard, tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge.

He says President Cyril Ramaphosa has felt compelled to appoint a new minister for electricity in the presidency, says Eberhard, “because his energy minister has failed him and his public enterprises minister has failed him.

Eberhard says that as Eskom’s capacity to generate power fades there is a growing consensus about the case for natural gas as a fuel for generating power, not merely as a replacement for diesel in peaking plant.

This might cheer energy minister Gwede Mantashe but Eberhard dismisses his role in rescuing the economy. Mantashe’s own plan for sorting out load-shedding, he says is “reduced and simplistic” and he is astonished that while TotalEnergies has found significant gas deposits offshore near Mossel Bay, the French conglomerate’s efforts to make contact with Mantashe have yielded no response.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Also read:

Replacing André de Ruyter: who dares apply?

Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal ...
Features
6 days ago

The cost of keeping SA Inc’s lights on

The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Money & Investing
6 days ago

How to hedge against the Eskom blues

A few JSE-listed companies will benefit from South Africa’s power crisis. We round them up
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Who could do the job of Eskom CEO?

With Eskom’s advert for a new CEO going out only this month, no-one has publicly thrown their hat into the ring. The FM has given some thought to the ...
Features
6 days ago

ROB ROSE: Cadre deployment: the heart of SA’s darkness

In the face of overwhelming evidence about the ways cadre deployment has harmed South Africa, the ANC remains shameless
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Absolute ‘zero chance’ of ending ...
News & Fox
2.
Gidon Novick: Making old folks feel at home with ...
News & Fox
3.
WATCH: Why South African sex workers’ lives could ...
News & Fox
4.
WATCH: How did South Africa’s illicit tobacco ...
News & Fox
5.
Charity work at Spar
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.