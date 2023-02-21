Companies / Industrials

Motus declares higher dividend following rosy profit

However, it has warned that consumer and business sentiment will remain under pressure in the short to medium term

21 February 2023 - 11:00 Nico Gous

Motus increased its dividend by nearly one-tenth as the automotive group reported higher revenue, operating profit and profit in its interim results despite shortages of some vehicle models over the last 18 months.

The company, valued at R.57bn on the JSE, upped its dividend 9% year on year to 300c as its revenue rose 14% year on year to R51.22bn, operating profit 22% to R2.62bn and profit 10% to R1.55bn in its half year results to end-December...

