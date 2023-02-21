NEVA MAKGETLA: Shine a light on myths about load-shedding

Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Premier Lesufi says province will appoint six developers to construct 800 megawatt solar farm in Merafong
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
CEO and co-founder Schalk Malan says there is still ‘lots of gold in the mountain’ as the life insurer considers adding new financial services offerings
Key focus should be on the degree of deterioration of fiscal ratios due to downwards economic growth and revenue revisions
US president says Washington will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
Leaders who need their jobs tend to play it safe, but those who believe they’ve got nothing to lose can be dangerous and effective
To start dissipating hatreds, it’s vital to understand the roots of the oldest conflict in history
A series of myths has arisen about the electricity crisis — not surprisingly, given its devastating impact on all of our lives as well as the economy. Often they are rooted in the defensiveness and self-interest of stakeholders in the electricity value chain, from Eskom itself to its suppliers and regulators, but taking them at face value will only delay recovery. And we really don’t need more time sitting in the dark.
The biggest myth is that somehow the move away from coal causes load-shedding. Like all the best myths, this one has a whiff of truth smothered in a mass of lies. SA does plan to move away from coal, but only over the coming 40 years. Eskom has not closed a single plant to protect the environment, though they severely harm health and farming in nearby communities...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Shine a light on myths about load-shedding
The real problem is that Eskom has used its near-monopoly to impose its incompetence on us
A series of myths has arisen about the electricity crisis — not surprisingly, given its devastating impact on all of our lives as well as the economy. Often they are rooted in the defensiveness and self-interest of stakeholders in the electricity value chain, from Eskom itself to its suppliers and regulators, but taking them at face value will only delay recovery. And we really don’t need more time sitting in the dark.
The biggest myth is that somehow the move away from coal causes load-shedding. Like all the best myths, this one has a whiff of truth smothered in a mass of lies. SA does plan to move away from coal, but only over the coming 40 years. Eskom has not closed a single plant to protect the environment, though they severely harm health and farming in nearby communities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.