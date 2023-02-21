Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: Shine a light on myths about load-shedding

The real problem is that Eskom has used its near-monopoly to impose its incompetence on us

BL Premium
21 February 2023 - 05:00

A series of myths has arisen about the electricity crisis — not surprisingly, given its devastating impact on all of our lives as well as the economy. Often they are rooted in the defensiveness and self-interest of stakeholders in the electricity value chain, from Eskom itself to its suppliers and regulators, but taking them at face value will only delay recovery. And we really don’t need more time sitting in the dark.

The biggest myth is that somehow the move away from coal causes load-shedding. Like all the best myths, this one has a whiff of truth smothered in a mass of lies. SA does plan to move away from coal, but only over the coming 40 years. Eskom has not closed a single plant to protect the environment, though they severely harm health and farming in nearby communities...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.