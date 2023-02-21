National

Northern Cape irrigation farmers resigned to energy crisis

21 February 2023 - 20:27 Katharine Child

Irrigation farmers in the semi-arid Northern Cape are still waiting on Eskom to accede to their request for lower load-shedding levels as their stressed crops continue to suffer from heat. 

A large number of farmers in the province rely heavily on  irrigation, pumping water from the Vaal and Orange rivers. The frequent bouts of load-shedding — sometimes as high as nine-and-a-half hours a day — severely limits how much water can be pumped...

