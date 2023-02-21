January’s rally appears to be losing momentum as investors take profit amid uncertainy about US interest rates
Challenging global environment and domestic pressures place the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation at serious risk
Judge Dunstan Mlambo told of how Makhubele was not honest about reasons for being unable to resume her official judicial duties in January 2018
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transport corridor is a preferred route for SA’s logistics companies amid woes of local infrastructure
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Russian president suspends participation in the New START Treaty, the most recent big arms control pact between Moscow and Washington
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur knows playing Australia is always a daunting task and the occasion of a Women's T20 World Cup semifinal will only heighten expectations on both teams to perform
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Irrigation farmers in the semi-arid Northern Cape are still waiting on Eskom to accede to their request for lower load-shedding levels as their stressed crops continue to suffer from heat.
A large number of farmers in the province rely heavily on irrigation, pumping water from the Vaal and Orange rivers. The frequent bouts of load-shedding — sometimes as high as nine-and-a-half hours a day — severely limits how much water can be pumped...
Northern Cape irrigation farmers resigned to energy crisis
