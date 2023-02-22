National

Cigar smokers hardest hit in sin-tax hikes

In his budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana increased excise duties by 4.9% for the 2023/2024 financial year

22 February 2023 - 14:38 THABO MOKONE

True to tradition, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has hit smokers and drinkers hard in the pocket.

Godongwana has increased sin taxes or excise duties by 4.9% for the 2023/2024 financial year. This will see the price of a 340ml can of beer rising by 10c, with a 750ml bottle of unfortified wine now up by 18c...

