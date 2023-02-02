Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
Wild tales of revelry strip the veil from banking’s stiff and stuffy image
HIV doctor Francois Venter explains why the treatment of obese people reminds him of the bad old days of the HIV epidemic
After revelations in 2019 that it had added R12bn worth of ‘artificial sweetener’ to its accounts, Africa’s largest sugar company has hit the skids. More than 500,000 people depend on its survival — ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
It hasn’t been an easy two years for South Africa’s wine farmers, and the current crop is also unpromising.
According to wine industry body Vinpro, South African wine farmers are expecting their fourth-smallest crop in 17 years. Rain, subsequent diseases and the large-scale uprooting of vines in the Northern Cape all contributed to this sour situation...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
South Africa’s wine farmers face their third challenging year
Unseasonal weather, disease and uprooting are taking their toll — but it’s not gloom and doom all round
It hasn’t been an easy two years for South Africa’s wine farmers, and the current crop is also unpromising.
According to wine industry body Vinpro, South African wine farmers are expecting their fourth-smallest crop in 17 years. Rain, subsequent diseases and the large-scale uprooting of vines in the Northern Cape all contributed to this sour situation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.