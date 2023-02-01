Life

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Declining wine exports means everyone loses

The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books

BL Premium
01 February 2023 - 05:00 MICHAEL FRIDJHON

Two virtually unheralded disclosures from the wine industry in the past few weeks hinted at changes that will have a significant effect on the beverage of choice of Cape wine drinkers, both at home and abroad.

The first was the announcement by Wines of SA, the organisation charged with supporting the country’s wine exports, that the 2022 export figures followed the same downward trajectory that had largely been their fate since well before Covid-19...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.