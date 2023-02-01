MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Declining wine exports means everyone loses

Markets have priced in the 25 basis point increase in US rates at the US Federal Reserve meeting
A drop in nuclear output forces the European country to switch from exporter to importer as gas consumption rises in tight energy markets
City of Johannesburg's property base has increased 12% in the past five years
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
GM gains rights to buy all the lithium from Thacker Pass mine in Nevada when it opens in 2026
President cracks the whip and tells officials to speed up energy reform as calls to declare a state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
The ‘ridiculously low’ fine for mishandling radioactive material is under scrutiny as the search for the tiny, yet dangerous capsule continues
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
Two virtually unheralded disclosures from the wine industry in the past few weeks hinted at changes that will have a significant effect on the beverage of choice of Cape wine drinkers, both at home and abroad.
The first was the announcement by Wines of SA, the organisation charged with supporting the country’s wine exports, that the 2022 export figures followed the same downward trajectory that had largely been their fate since well before Covid-19...
