The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but ...
In the villages of Kakamega county in western Kenya, giant bulls trudge in circles, driving a metal shaft to extract juice from sugar cane to make jaggery. It’s a rudimentary and outdated means of production, but it’s providing some relief to small-scale farmers in the country’s struggling sugar economy.
Benjamin Ambesta, 68, started making jaggery in the village of South Wanga 10 years ago, after being laid off by a sugar company. “The money I got from work and savings assisted me in starting this small factory, which has become a source of income not only for me but also for the community,” he tells the FM...
Some sweet relief for Kenya’s struggling sugar farmers
The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but traditional cane crushers are keeping some small-scale farmers afloat
