The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
In the face of overwhelming evidence about the ways cadre deployment has harmed South Africa, the ANC remains shameless
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
One sure way of knowing if your country is a major player in the murky world of tax dodginess, money-laundering or the financing of terrorism, is whether it features on one or other of the lists drawn up by high-minded and righteous oversight bodies. If it is on a list, then chances are it’s not a player — or certainly not a major player.
There are lots of lists. There are greylists and blacklists. There are money-laundering and financing of terrorism lists and there are “unco-operative tax haven” lists. All are carefully curated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD), which specialises in tax matters; the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), focusing on anti-money-laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT); and, more recently, the EU...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The hypocrisy behind greylisting
It’s time to call out the hypocrisy in the grey- and blacklisting of countries for financial crime and tax irregularities — larger countries that are regularly exposed fail to feature on such lists, which raises questions about their credibility
One sure way of knowing if your country is a major player in the murky world of tax dodginess, money-laundering or the financing of terrorism, is whether it features on one or other of the lists drawn up by high-minded and righteous oversight bodies. If it is on a list, then chances are it’s not a player — or certainly not a major player.
There are lots of lists. There are greylists and blacklists. There are money-laundering and financing of terrorism lists and there are “unco-operative tax haven” lists. All are carefully curated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD), which specialises in tax matters; the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), focusing on anti-money-laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT); and, more recently, the EU...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.