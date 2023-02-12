Business

‘Business must set goals for government’

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka says strategic investment will incentivise state to deliver results

12 February 2023 - 07:55 CHRIS BARRON

Instead of moaning about the plight South Africa is in, business needs to come up with more creative solutions and put direct pressure on the government to implement them, says Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and executive chair of asset manager Sygnia.

“Business needs to have stronger, more decisive conversations with the government that are not so broad. It needs to come in with more specific plans with tangible timelines and deliverables and hold the government to account for implementation,” she says...

