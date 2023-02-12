Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
The non-idea of a minister of electricity demonstrates President Cyril Ramaphosa's poor grasp of public administration conceptualisation
Khensani Nobanda is the group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group.
Instead of moaning about the plight South Africa is in, business needs to come up with more creative solutions and put direct pressure on the government to implement them, says Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and executive chair of asset manager Sygnia.
“Business needs to have stronger, more decisive conversations with the government that are not so broad. It needs to come in with more specific plans with tangible timelines and deliverables and hold the government to account for implementation,” she says...
Newsmaker
‘Business must set goals for government’
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka says strategic investment will incentivise state to deliver results
