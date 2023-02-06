National

Greylisting: SA may yet pull a rabbit out of the hat​, says Compli-Serve

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force is to decide on February 24 and the outlook is not good

BL Premium
06 February 2023 - 07:40 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 06 February 2023 - 23:00

Compli-Serve, one of the country’s leading independent compliance advisories, says SA still faces a 60% likelihood of being greylisted before the end of February, even though two critical pieces of legislation were hurried through in late 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law two acts on December 30 in an effort to bolster the country’s ability to combat financial crime ahead of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) February 24 decision on whether to add SA to a greylist of countries deemed to have inadequate controls for anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.