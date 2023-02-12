Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment
SA has made big advances in meeting the requirements of the international body that sets standards for combating of money laundering and terrorism financing, but there are indications that it has not yet ticked all the boxes, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has told parliament.
SA’s international reputation as having a financially secure regime will be in the balance next week when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) holds a plenary in Paris which will decide on February 24 whether to put the country on a greylist of countries that fail to meet the required standards. This would put it in the same category as countries such as Syria and Myanmar...
SA has not ticked all the FATF boxes, says Shamila Batohi
