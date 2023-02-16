National

Outa joins court challenge to energy state of disaster

Such declarations could become a mechanism for the state to avoid accountability, says Stefanie Fick

16 February 2023 - 18:16 Thando Maeko

Legal opposition against the government’s decision to implement a national state of disaster over the energy crisis is mounting, with the latest coming from lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which is heading to court for an interdict. 

The state of disaster, declared by President Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address, is part of a laundry list of interventions, including the imminent appointment of a minister of electricity that the government has undertaken to resolve the energy crisis threatening SA’s economic prospects. ..

