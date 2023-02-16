Outa joins court challenge to energy state of disaster

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
The huge difference between the initial reaction to the virus and the current stance seems more or less justified by changes in its virulence
Coalition of unions says members will strike and boycott a meeting to discuss this year’s pay until a disputed 3% increase is resolved
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Deputy Editor and Columnist, Natasha Marrian
Headwinds include power cuts, inflation and slower global demand
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
The worst in 60 years, the lack of rain is affecting every sector of society
Bulls and Stormers coaches are not cut from the same cloth, but both seek victory on Saturday
Law will effectively prohibit sales of new vehicles fitted with internal combustion engine in the 27-country bloc
Legal opposition against the government’s decision to implement a national state of disaster over the energy crisis is mounting, with the latest coming from lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which is heading to court for an interdict.
The state of disaster, declared by President Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address, is part of a laundry list of interventions, including the imminent appointment of a minister of electricity that the government has undertaken to resolve the energy crisis threatening SA’s economic prospects. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Outa joins court challenge to energy state of disaster
Such declarations could become a mechanism for the state to avoid accountability, says Stefanie Fick
Legal opposition against the government’s decision to implement a national state of disaster over the energy crisis is mounting, with the latest coming from lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which is heading to court for an interdict.
The state of disaster, declared by President Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address, is part of a laundry list of interventions, including the imminent appointment of a minister of electricity that the government has undertaken to resolve the energy crisis threatening SA’s economic prospects. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.