Electricity minister will have just one job

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the duties of the future minister in his reply to the debate on his Sona

16 February 2023 - 15:59 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 16 February 2023 - 22:50

The appointment of a minister of electricity with a specific mandate to deal with load-shedding is the best way to tackle the crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted on Thursday.

He was replying in parliament to the debate on the state of the nation address he delivered last week. Opposition parties were scathing of the announcement of a minister of electricity and a state of disaster, saying it would lead to confusion, fragmentation and turf wars involving the other ministers with oversight over Eskom: mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan...

