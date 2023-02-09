National

Work on basic income grant is under way, Ramaphosa says

There has been a clamour for several years by civil society for such a grant

BL Premium
09 February 2023 - 21:04 Linda Ensor

Work is under way to develop a mechanism for a targeted basic income grant to support the vulnerable within budget constraints, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his state of the nation address.  

Civil society has been clamouring for the introduction of a basic income grant for several years and National Treasury has been investigating various options for this...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.