Ramaphosa ramps up investment ambitions

The president has set a target of raising R2-trillion by 2028

09 February 2023 - 21:40 Linda Ensor

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set a new investment target of mobilising R2-trillion by 2028.

The previous target of R1.2-trillion was set five years ago. The fourth SA investment conference last year raised R367bn in investment commitments, bringing the five-year investment target “firmly within sight,” Ramaphosa said...

