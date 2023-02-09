Investors are hoping Sona will be a platform for Ramaphosa to announce firm measures to deal with the energy crisis
The conflict has hit the world but not on a scale comparable with the first two world wars
Social Research Foundation survey finds that single parenting is more pronounced in rural than urban areas
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
At 1.3%, the lender’s forecast is a whole percentage point higher than the Reserve Bank’s
Three-fifths of participants blame the ruling Zanu-PF for the country’s two-decade economic crisis
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) has been repeatedly disrupted by opposition parties.
Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nosiviwe_Mapisa-Nqakula) repeatedly called for order before expelling several MPs from the national assembly as Ramaphosa was jeered over the handling of the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo and his management of the power crisis. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Disruptions impede the start of Sona
Several MPs expelled from national assembly as President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a torrent of verbal abuse
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) has been repeatedly disrupted by opposition parties.
Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nosiviwe_Mapisa-Nqakula) repeatedly called for order before expelling several MPs from the national assembly as Ramaphosa was jeered over the handling of the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo and his management of the power crisis. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.