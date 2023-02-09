Two-fifths of SA children grow up in single-parent homes

Investors are hoping Sona will be a platform for Ramaphosa to announce firm measures to deal with the energy crisis
The conflict has hit the world but not on a scale comparable with the first two world wars
Social Research Foundation survey finds that single parenting is more pronounced in rural than urban areas
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
At 1.3%, the lender’s forecast is a whole percentage point higher than the Reserve Bank’s
Three-fifths of participants blame the ruling Zanu-PF for the country’s two-decade economic crisis
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Two-fifths of children across political party lines and income levels in SA have grown up in single-parent homes, a report by the Social Research Foundation has revealed.
Against the backdrop of high levels of unemployment and crime, a sluggish economy and persistent load-shedding, households with dual or multiple incomes are more likely to successfully navigate the high inflationary environment and rising interest rates.
Last year the Social Research Foundation (SRF), a think-tank focusing on public policy issues and the promotion of democracy, conducted a telephonic survey on the extent of single parenting in SA. The randomly selected and representative sample consisted of 3,200 registered voters and the survey has a national margin of error of 1.7%.
Roughly four in 10 SA children grew up in single-parent homes and roughly the same proportion of current parents are single parents, the survey found.
When compared by party affiliation, ANC voters had the highest number of single parents at 55%, while Freedom Front Plus voters registered the lowest number at 22%.
The study found that generally the responsibility of single parenting rests on mothers to a significantly greater degree than on fathers.
Moreover, the SRF survey found that single parenting is more pronounced in rural than in urban areas and significantly more pronounced in poorer communities than in higher-income communities.
This was evidenced in the data showing that more than two-thirds (69%) of participants earning below R2,000 a month reported single parenting while those in higher income groups were more likely not to be in the single parent group.
According to the Household Affordability index released in January, core foods — maize, dairy, vegetables and fruit — cost consumers an average of R2,706.13 in January, meaning many of those single-parent households do not have enough to meet basic dietary needs.
This is the scenario for more than 15-million South Africans who rely on the social grant system to survive.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Two-fifths of SA children grow up in single-parent homes
Social Research Foundation survey finds that single parenting is more pronounced in rural than urban areas
Two-fifths of children across political party lines and income levels in SA have grown up in single-parent homes, a report by the Social Research Foundation has revealed.
Against the backdrop of high levels of unemployment and crime, a sluggish economy and persistent load-shedding, households with dual or multiple incomes are more likely to successfully navigate the high inflationary environment and rising interest rates.
Last year the Social Research Foundation (SRF), a think-tank focusing on public policy issues and the promotion of democracy, conducted a telephonic survey on the extent of single parenting in SA. The randomly selected and representative sample consisted of 3,200 registered voters and the survey has a national margin of error of 1.7%.
Roughly four in 10 SA children grew up in single-parent homes and roughly the same proportion of current parents are single parents, the survey found.
When compared by party affiliation, ANC voters had the highest number of single parents at 55%, while Freedom Front Plus voters registered the lowest number at 22%.
The study found that generally the responsibility of single parenting rests on mothers to a significantly greater degree than on fathers.
Moreover, the SRF survey found that single parenting is more pronounced in rural than in urban areas and significantly more pronounced in poorer communities than in higher-income communities.
This was evidenced in the data showing that more than two-thirds (69%) of participants earning below R2,000 a month reported single parenting while those in higher income groups were more likely not to be in the single parent group.
According to the Household Affordability index released in January, core foods — maize, dairy, vegetables and fruit — cost consumers an average of R2,706.13 in January, meaning many of those single-parent households do not have enough to meet basic dietary needs.
This is the scenario for more than 15-million South Africans who rely on the social grant system to survive.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
SA’s black population considering emigration — survey
Children’s futures lie abroad, say most SA parents
South Africans snub the East, opting for the West in emigration survey
How politicians threaten SA’s move to renewable energy
HLUMELO BIKO: The rebirth of agency in SA
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Poor labour policies and flood of students rightly flagged
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Send kids back to school now, says new study
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Women’s Day: so much achieved, yet so much left undone
Kenyan women take on male-dominated artisanal mining
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.