National

Two-fifths of SA children grow up in single-parent homes

Social Research Foundation survey finds that single parenting is more pronounced in rural than urban areas

09 February 2023 - 19:52 Michelle Gumede
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK

Two-fifths of children across political party lines and income levels in SA have grown up in single-parent homes, a report by the Social Research Foundation has revealed.

Against the backdrop of high levels of unemployment and crime, a sluggish economy and persistent load-shedding, households with dual or multiple incomes are more likely to successfully navigate the high inflationary environment and rising interest rates.

Last year the Social Research Foundation (SRF), a think-tank focusing on public policy issues and the promotion of democracy, conducted a telephonic survey on the extent of single parenting in SA. The randomly selected and representative sample consisted of 3,200 registered voters and the survey has a national margin of error of 1.7%.

Roughly four in 10 SA children grew up in single-parent homes and roughly the same proportion of current parents are single parents, the survey found.

When compared by party affiliation, ANC voters had the highest number of single parents at 55%, while Freedom Front Plus voters registered the lowest number at 22%.

The study found that generally the responsibility of single parenting rests on mothers to a significantly greater degree than on fathers.

Moreover, the SRF survey found that single parenting is more pronounced in rural than in urban areas and significantly more pronounced in poorer communities than in higher-income communities.

This was evidenced in the data showing that more than two-thirds (69%) of participants earning below R2,000 a month reported single parenting while those in higher income groups were more likely not to be in the single parent group.

According to the Household Affordability index released in January, core foods — maize, dairy, vegetables and fruit — cost consumers an average of R2,706.13 in January, meaning many of those single-parent households do not have enough to meet basic dietary needs.

This is the scenario for more than 15-million South Africans who rely on the social grant system to survive.

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

SA’s black population considering emigration — survey

Black South Africans are looking to the US and UK for better employment and business opportunities, says the Social Research Foundation
National
4 months ago

Children’s futures lie abroad, say most SA parents

Survey of voters across political party lines reveals most respondents believe there are better opportunities overseas
National
1 week ago

South Africans snub the East, opting for the West in emigration survey

Only one in 10 citizens say they prefer Russia, China or Cuba, while seven opt for the US, UK or Germany
National
2 weeks ago

How politicians threaten SA’s move to renewable energy

As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way ...
Features
2 weeks ago

HLUMELO BIKO: The rebirth of agency in SA

Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform  SA
Opinion
4 days ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Poor labour policies and flood of students rightly flagged

ANC administrations have dealt poorly with both challenges, and the situation has worsened
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Treasury warns power cuts could ignite civil ...
National
2.
Operation Dudula takes to streets over Zimbabwe ...
National
3.
Stable supply of vital goods cannot be ensured, ...
National
4.
Hard choices ahead if Ramaphosa wants to win over ...
National
5.
WATCH LIVE: State of the nation address 2023
National

Related Articles

Send kids back to school now, says new study

Features

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Women’s Day: so much achieved, yet so much left undone

Opinion / Columnists

Kenyan women take on male-dominated artisanal mining

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.