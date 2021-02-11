Kenyan women take on male-dominated artisanal mining
Poverty, unemployment and a lack of opportunity have driven women into the traditionally male-dominated world of artisanal mining in Kenya
11 February 2021 - 05:00
Every morning, women in tattered clothes and slippers emerge from their homes in Masara, a village in the southwestern county of Migori, Kenya. Each carries a packed lunch of porridge in a calabash, along with a small bottle of mercury and a basin in which to sieve crushed rock — standard tools of the trade at the mines they’re headed to.
The women of Migori have mastered the art of crushing the rock coming out of the mining pits — some more than 200m deep — and then sieving it to extract gold. It’s hard labour, born of necessity...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now