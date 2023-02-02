Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
DA describes ruling as a ‘historic victory’ for transparency and the rule of law
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
Miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures
Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
China says greater US access hurts regional stability amid tension over Taiwan
Attacking midfielder is expecting a competitive outing against Bucs on Saturday
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
The majority of SA parents across political party lines and income levels want their children to study, live and work abroad, reflecting perhaps their gloomy outlook for SA’s future prospects.
Anecdotal reports suggest there is an exodus of young people from the country, which has been bedevilled by high levels of unemployment and crime, a sluggish economy and persistent load-shedding...
Children’s futures lie abroad, say most SA parents
Survey of voters across political party lines reveals most respondents believe there are better opportunities overseas
