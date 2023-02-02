National

Children’s futures lie abroad, say most SA parents

Survey of voters across political party lines reveals most respondents believe there are better opportunities overseas

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 16:59 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 02 February 2023 - 22:45

The majority of SA parents across political party lines and income levels want their children to study, live and work abroad, reflecting perhaps their gloomy outlook for SA’s future prospects.

Anecdotal reports suggest there is an exodus of young people from the country, which has been bedevilled by high levels of unemployment and crime, a sluggish economy and persistent load-shedding...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.